Man United match unwanted record from 1972 as transfer need becomes painfully obvious vs Liverpool

There’s an expression that says “defence wins championships”, and you can make a very good argument to say that Man United would be Premier League champions this year if they could do some of the basics right at the back.

They’re pretty formidable going forward and they’ll usually score at least one in a game, but they continue to shoot themselves in the foot with some schoolboy defending and it was already an obvious need going into the summer market.

Harry Maguire gets a lot of stick because of how much he cost, but it’s been a proper shambles without him tonight as Liverpool have been gifted three goals so far.

That third goal also ensured that they matched an unwanted record going back to 1972, and this just makes it even more obvious that they need to sign at least one new centre back in the summer:

? Man Utd have conceded 26 PL home goals this season, their most in a league campaign at Old Trafford since 1971-72 (also 26) #MUNLIV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 13, 2021

Most of their transfer rumours revolve around attacking signings and of course that might help, but it will all be for nothing if they can’t keep the door shut at the back