Man United vs Liverpool protests: Man United forced to take desperate action to get players into the ground

Admittedly this isn’t ideal for those who just want to watch the football, but it’s admirable to see that a lot of fans are refusing to let their anger over the European Super League die.

Man United’s recent clast with Liverpool was abandoned as supporters managed to get into Old Trafford and there were protests around the ground, so tonight is the attempt to get the game on again.

As expected there are multiple reports of protests happening again although some about the Liverpool team bus may be false, and it also looks like United had to take some desperate action to simply get their players into the ground.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho eyes free transfer reunion with Man United ace this summer

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the club had to resort to sending some decoy busses in an attempt to confuse protesters who might look to block them, and it appears they have been successful as the players are now inside Old Trafford.

That doesn’t mean this is going to go without a hitch and you can guarantee that further incidents are likely to happen, but this was step one of trying to get the match to go ahead.