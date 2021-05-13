‘Never compare him with De Gea again’ – These Man United fans blast Dean Henderson for leaving goal ‘open’ for Mohamed Salah to score in

Some Manchester United fans have been left completely outraged by Dean Henderson’s positioning in the defeat to Liverpool, suggesting the flaw left the goal wide ‘open’ for Mohamed Salah to make it 4-2.

The late goal unfortunately wasn’t the only moment that made Henderson look less than convincing between the sticks, with the star spilling the ball straight to Roberto Firmino early in the second-half.

Salah’s strike in the 89th minute seems to have really pushed some United fans over the edge in regards to Henderson.

As the Egyptian broke free on the counter and bared down on goal, Henderson was much closer to the near post, leaving Salah with plenty of space to tuck the ball into the far bottom corner.

Some United fans believe that tonight’s display from the 24-year-old should lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer restoring David de Gea as the team’s No.1.

Here is how some of the United faithful reacted to Henderson’s goalkeeping for the fourth:

Henderson is diabolical never compare him with de gea again for the love of god — As???? (@_amrshahwan) May 13, 2021

I don’t ever wanna hear De Gea slander again. Poor from Henderson tonight #MUNLIV #GlazerOut — PaulProp (@MspareJ) May 13, 2021

better not hear anyone say Henderson over de Gea ever again — -T (@clinical_pogba) May 13, 2021

We needed David on tonight , dean been awful — Jess Sweeney (@SweenstarJess) May 13, 2021

Never ever argue about Henderson over De Gea — Ertu D Güneydere (@ek69ts) May 13, 2021

What is Henderson doing? Might as well just stood at post and let salad score. Positioning very poor — Suzanne (@Suzanne65308156) May 13, 2021

Please tell me what Henderson was doing by his goal post there ? very lucky we’ve got top four nailed on, very poor all over the pitch — Lee Mason (@Mason_151) May 13, 2021

Henderson isn’t good enough. De Gea has to be United’s number 1 next season. — Nathan House (@TheNathanHouse) May 13, 2021

Rooted to his line instead of coming out and closing the angle he left the whole goal open — Will (@Will40211905) May 13, 2021

Henderson has been the starter for all but one of the side’s Premier League fixtures since De Gea took a break to head to his home of Spain for the birth of his first child.

The Spaniard has primarily been limited to Europa League action since his return, barring a league outing on Tuesday night against Leicester as Solskjaer fielded a heavily rotated side.

It did seem as though Henderson was building some momentum and respect as the first-choice until tonight, Solskjaer and the club now have a very difficult decision on their hands.