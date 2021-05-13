“Next year he will play in…” Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother drops a major transfer hint

There aren’t many people on earth who can convince one of the best players in the world to make a certain transfer, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother may have more power than most.

The wheels are coming off at Juventus as they look set to miss out on a top four spot, so there’s even a chance that Ronaldo would need to leave in the summer if he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

For once he would be guaranteed that chance with his boyhood club Sporting CP back in Portugal, and it would be a great time to join them after they’ve won the Portuguese league again for the first time in 19 years.

READ MORE: Juventus players turn on Cristiano Ronaldo as he misses training for a poor reason

Goal have reported that his mother would like to see him back at Sporting, and she’s vowed to have a word with her son to get it sorted:

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back. Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”

Realistically these are likely just comments aimed at a celebrating crowd to raise a cheer, but it would be awesome to see and he might feel like it’s a good time to come home.

He was seen as a tricky winger when he initially left for Man United so the Sporting fans definitely didn’t see the best of him before he left, and it would be a nice way to finish of his career if he spent a few seasons back where it all started.