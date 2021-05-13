Menu

Photo: Jon Bon Jovi appears to announce himself as a Leeds United fan as he’s pictured in club colours

We’ve been treated to some surprising figures emerging as fans of Premier League clubs over the past couple of years, and this might be up there with Jeff Hardy outing himself as an Everton fan from nowhere.

Jon Bon Jovi does tend to get involved in American sports and he’s a known fan of the New England Patriots, but it now looks like he could be making an appearance at Elland Road next season:

This has caused a bit of bemusement as it appears to have come from nowhere, but all publicity is good publicity and all that….

