Real Madrid starting XI vs Granada confirmed: Two youngsters in from the start as defensive injury crisis hits

Atletico Madrid’s win last night was huge for them in terms of the La Liga title race, and it essentially means that there won’t be any more chances for Real Madrid or Barcelona if they slip up.

Barca are four points behind with two games left so it looks like they’ve thrown it away, while Real will still be two points behind their city rivals even if they take all three from their match against Granada this evening.

They’ve been dealing with multiple injury issues over the past few weeks but there’s nothing else to focus on, and it means that anyone who is fit will be played as they try to overturn the deficit, but they went into tonight with their entire first-choice back four out through injury.

It was always going to be a makeshift effort with the defence, and two of the young players will need to play from the start tonight:

Marvin and Miguel have looked impressive when given a chance and they appear to be highly thought of, but this is a huge game to be starting in when there’s so much on the line.