Report appears to confirm that Arsenal ace won’t be back next season

Mikel Arteta needs to find a way of moving on any players who have underperformed this season, and that’s easier to do when they’re only on a simple loan deal that doesn’t feature any obligations to buy.

It was generally viewed as a coup when they managed to get Dani Ceballos back on loan for a second season, but he’s been making a lot of mistakes and it’s possibly the case that he’s just not suited to the Premier League.

He is a technically gifted midfielder who’s good on the ball and could dominate the play for a good team in La Liga, and it appears that’s what’s going to happen next year as a report suggests that he won’t be back next year:

It’s a damning indictment on him if Arsenal have no desire to bring him back in any capacity next year, but it’s really not a surprise when you consider that the team is probably better without him.

It’s likely that he’ll be the first of a few to depart in the summer, but there will be hopes that Martin Odegaard’s future will still be at the Emirates.

