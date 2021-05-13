Internal candidate in pole position to replace Ed Woodward at Manchester United

Manchester United’s group managing director Richard Arnold is reportedly in pole position to replace the departing Ed Woodward as the club’s executive vice-chairman.

The Red Devils look set to consider internal candidates for the role, and the Guardian claim it’s currently Arnold who looks to be in the strongest position to take over from Woodward.

Woodward has not been a hugely popular figure at Man Utd for much of his time at Old Trafford, though he’s had a difficult job taking on such a big role just after the retirement of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

It’s been a difficult time for United in a number of areas since then, but ultimately fans will surely be glad to see Woodward moving on.

It remains to be seen if Arnold can do much better if he does get the job, and some fans may be disappointed not to see a former player being brought in for more involvement on the recruitment side.

