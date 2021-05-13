Of course we all understand why fans haven’t been allowed into football grounds over the past year, but it’s just bizarre that snooker fans are allowed to cram into a room when football fans can’t get into large stadiums to watch games in a socially distanced manner.

Some teams don’t get to a cup final very often so it’s a massive moment for the players and the fans, so it makes sense that every effort would be made to get fans into those games.

St Johnstone and Hibs are set to face off in the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden in a couple of weeks – a stadium that holds almost 52k people and which will play host to a crowd of at least 12k in June for the Euros.

There were noises about fans being able to attend the final, but this is almost worse that allowing nobody in:

The Scottish Government has today confirmed that 600 fans can attend the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday, 22 May.#ScottishCup https://t.co/rdrbTU0iFg — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 13, 2021

There still won’t be any noticeable atmosphere and it’s going to be horrible for the clubs to try and figure out how to choose who goes, but this is also coming from the SFA so common sense and doing things to help the fans is rarely at the top of the agenda.