Some Manchester United fans knock over cameraman as protests outside Old Trafford grow in vile scenes

According to journalist Joe Lyons, a contributor for our friends over at Stretty News, one group of protesting Manchester United fans have taken things a step too far during this evening’s protests.

Lyons is on the scene and has found that a group of the club’s supporters have knocked over a cameraman with force and proceeded to grab the innocent man’s equipment.

There’s absolutely no denying that this kind of behaviour crosses the line and the offenders are by no means real fans of the club if they’ve targeted an innocent worker in this manner.

Getting a bit ugly at Old Trafford. A group of fans just forcibly pushed over a cameraman and grabbed his equipment. The flares are out. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sjZnsMbDL1 — Joe Lyons (@JoeLyonsJourno) May 13, 2021

It’s likely that a few actions from a large number of some of the club’s protesting fans will be questioned very soon, with some wishing death upon hated owner Joel Glazer in shock chants.

We can only hope that the majority of the club’s fans protesting, who have been doing so peacefully, quickly identified those that harassed the cameraman and have let them know what’s what.