Three Premier League clubs continue to monitor Santos wonderkid Kaiky who impresses in Copa Libertadores competition

Three Premier League clubs have their eyes on one of the more talented young defenders in Brazil.

According to Gazeta Esportiva, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United FC are in frequent contact with Santos FC center-back Kaiky. The three clubs currently monitor the situation as they evaluate a possible proposal for the player in 2022 when he turns 18 in January.

Despite waiting to make an offer until next year, the three English clubs continue to have contact with the players’ entourage. Santos owns 70-percent of the player’s economic rights as Kaiky is under contract until 2023 and has a release clause of €70-million.

The 17-year-old has made 18 appearances for Santos, including a more recent start against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores. Any European club interested in Kaiky would have their eyes glued to see how the teenager would perform against one of the bigger clubs in South America.

Kaiky played all 90 minutes, going seven for nine on his duels and going five for nine on his long passes on 53 touches. Overall the defender put in a quality match in one of the most significant fixtures of his young career.