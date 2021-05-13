Top 10 strikers in the world named: Just one PL player joins Lewandowski, Haaland and Chelsea target on the list

Robert Lewandowski has unsurprisingly been named as the best striker in the world this season, beating big names like Erling Haaland Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich goal machine has been on fire in recent times, scoring 55 goals in all competitions last season and a further 46 this year.

If the Ballon d’Or hadn’t been cancelled, Lewandowski would surely almost certainly have won it after his remarkable goal-scoring feats and their contributions to Bayern’s success.

Also on the Daily Star‘s list are the likes of Haaland, Kane, plus household names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

One name also on the list may be of interest to Chelsea fans, as Romelu Lukaku is ranked in 8th place after his superb form for Inter Milan this term.

Lukaku struggled as a youngster at Chelsea earlier in his career but has recently been linked with a potential return to Stamford Bridge this summer by the Sun.

The Belgium international could surely be a major upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner, while doubts remain over the futures of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, who have both struggled for playing time.

Lukaku is undoubtedly up there with the finest finishers in Europe and Chelsea fans may be encouraged to see his form recognised by his place on this list.

Still, if they fancy any other ideas for a striker target this summer, here’s the Daily Star’s top ten in full…

10) Ciro Immobile – Lazio

9) Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt

8) Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

7) Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

6) Harry Kane – Tottenham

5) Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

4) Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

3) Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

2) Kylian Mbappe – PSG

1) Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich