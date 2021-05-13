Tottenham eye another Premier League manager after giving up on Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham have reportedly turned their attention towards Fulham manager Scott Parker as an alternative to Brendan Rodgers, who wants to stay at current club Leicester City.

The north Londoners recently sacked Jose Mourinho after a disappointing season, and will surely want a more proven name in the dugout than current interim boss Ryan Mason.

However, Spurs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Rodgers, who seems content to remain at Leicester for the time being, according to Football Insider.

The report states Tottenham could now look to Parker instead, despite the 40-year-old just suffering relegation with Fulham this term.

Parker is also relatively inexperienced at the highest level, so it seems a gamble from Spurs, though they may also have other targets in mind as well.

Parker also knows the club from his time there as a player, so that might appeal to chairman Daniel Levy as he looks to usher in a new era at Tottenham.

