Video: Comical statement issued on behalf of the Glazers to assure the Man United fans that they do care

As a general rule, if you need to come out with some kind of PR statement to suggest that you actually care about something, then things are not going well for you.

There’s a feeling that the Glazers only really care about money rather than Man United as a club, but the recent protest from the supporters may endanger the money that they can make so the PR system is going into overdrive.

The Director of Communications was wheeled out before the game tonight just to confirm to the fans that the owners really do care, but it’s hard to see this as anything other than empty platitudes after they were busted over their ESL plans: