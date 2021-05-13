Video: Liverpool star Diogo Jota uses rapid reactions to score silky backheel flick against Manchester United

In the 33rd minute of this evening’s encounter between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, the Reds drew themselves level thanks to some sheer inspiration from Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp’s side whipped a corner in from the right side, which was cleared away, sparking an audacious volley attempt from Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box.

The Egyptian’s strike was blocked, which led to Nat Phillips making up for his unfortunate mistake early on by wrestling the ball off the likes of Paul Pogba, dribbling away and firing a strike at goal.

The ball flashed past Jota and the Portuguese star showed quick-thinking as he knocked the ball into the net with a lovely backheel flick.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

This heavyweight clash has started out in exciting fashion, Liverpool can’t afford to take their foot off the gas and will have to go all out as they look to salvage qualification in the Champions League.