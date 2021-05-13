It wasn’t all smiles for one Liverpool superstar after a dramatic 4-2 win against rivals Manchester United this evening, with Sadio Mane turning sour on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was dotting around the pitch, showing respect to both the United players and his men that pulled off a comeback win tonight, but was not welcomed in his efforts to celebrate with Mane.

The German fist-bumped United midfielder Scott McTominay and then reached out to shake the hand of Mane, but the forward shook his hand as he threw off his wrist tape.

Klopp admitted that Mane’s frustrations lied with his decision to start Diogo Jota in his place at Old Trafford, with tensions rising as a result of Klopp not finding the time to explain the decision to Mane.

The frosty exchange can be seen from 0.38 in this clip:

Jurgen Klopp gets his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool boss with the Reds still in the hunt for Champions League football after beating Manchester United 4-2#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/8C0L54ZqXq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 13, 2021

Another angle, as well as Klopp’s reaction to the moment, can also be seen:

?”There is no problem.” Jurgen Klopp said there is no problem between himself and Sadio Mane after he got a frosty reception from the Liverpool winger at full-time pic.twitter.com/mFADPn3bNT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 13, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

Here is what Klopp had to say on the matter:

“No, there is no problem. Yesterday, I made a late decision in training – to decide for Diogo.”

“The boys are used to (me explaining) things usually, but there was actually no time for that and that’s all, all fine.”

Klopp is one of the best man managers in the world so we’re sure that this will all blow over soon, we’ve seen that Mane can be quite heated in the moment, so perhaps he just needs time to settle down.