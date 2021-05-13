Video: Luka Modric rolls back the years with a fine finish to put Real Madrid 1-0 up against Granada

Real Madrid simply have to get a win tonight to ensure their title hopes stay alive, and it’s Luka Modric who’s stepped up to put them ahead.

As he nears the end of his career you don’t really associate him with bursting into the box to get on the end of an attack, but the bounce of the ball is too much for the defender and the Croatian is there to finish:

Luka Modric gets the breakthrough for Madrid! ? What an assist from Miguel Gutiérrez on his first LaLiga start ? pic.twitter.com/KFOXahrbwo — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 13, 2021

Granada are a good side and most of Real’s defence is out so this game isn’t over yet, but getting in front was always going to be important for Zidane’s men.