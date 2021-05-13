Menu

Video: Nat Phillips opens the scoring for Man United vs Liverpool with an unfortunate own goal

An own goal is always going to look terrible on the scoresheet, but this is a ball that Nat Phillips simply had to go for.

It looks like Bruno Fernandes’ effort is going to curl back inside the post and the keeper isn’t getting anywhere near it, but all the young defender can do is divert it into his own net:

Pictures from Canal +

His reaction does make you wonder if it was going in, but it looks like it was so Fernandes get some kind of assist for forcing the goal.

