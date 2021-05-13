Video: Roberto Firmino leaves Man United star Paul Pogba falling all over the place as he fires Liverpool into the lead

During the final minute of stoppage time between Manchester United and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side came back to take the lead against their rivals.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson stood over a deep indirect free-kick, the former eventually whipped an inviting ball towards the far post, which caused all sorts of problems for United.
Paul Pogba attempted to outmuscle Roberto Firmino with a little nudge into the striker, but the superstar ended up falling straight to the floor.
Firmino made the most of the Frenchman’s mishap and steered a powerful header into the net.
#MUNLIV
Man United 1-2 Liverpool | GOAL! Firmino ?pic.twitter.com/Sb74l6sNkw
— ???? ????? (@IFAST90) May 13, 2021
? Roberto Firmino has scored his first goal in 16 appearances in all competitions since away v Tottenham in January, ending the longest scoreless run of his Liverpool career #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/S8e1y3Tjaj
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 13, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Sport.
This is a massive goal for the Reds as they look to make up for their difficulties at the turn of the year and attempt to rescue Champions League qualification.