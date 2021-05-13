Video: Roberto Firmino pounces on Henderson and Shaw blunders to extend Liverpool lead and continue end of poor personal streak in style

Just over a minute into the second-half of tonight’s highly-anticipated Premier League clash, Liverpool extended their lead over heated rivals Manchester United.

Luke Shaw paid the price for holding onto the ball for too long after initially dribbling out of danger, with Diogo Jota closing down the full-back, leaving Roberto Firmino to send the loose ball out wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled a strike straight at the Manchester United goal, but Dean Henderson spilled the ball in a horror mistake. Roberto Firmino pounced and fired the ball in with a rebound.

This goal, which effectively ends United’s hopes of winning any points against their rivals, could’ve been so easily avoided – were it not for some sloppy play from the defensive line.

See More: Video: Roberto Firmino leaves Man United star Paul Pogba falling all over the place as he fires Liverpool into the lead

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luka Modric rolls back the years with a fine finish to put Real Madrid 1-0 up against Granada Video: Roberto Firmino leaves Man United star Paul Pogba falling all over the place as he fires Liverpool into the lead “Next year he will play in…” Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother drops a major transfer hint

Firmino has now notched himself a brace on a night that saw him end the worst scoreless run he’s ever endured for the Reds, he’s certainly made up for those 16 matches tonight.