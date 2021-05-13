Menu

Video: Rodrygo puts Real Madrid 2-0 up with a great run and finish against Granada

Real Madrid CF
The top teams have been dropping points all over the place in La Liga recently, but it looks like Real Madrid are on the way to a comfortable win over Granada after Rodrygo struck just before half time.

It’s a really nice piece of play as he shows his pace and direct running to isolate the defender, while the finish is excellent as he opens up his body and he almost whips it across the keeper into the far corner to give him no chance:

Pictures from beIN Sport

