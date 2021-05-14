Arsenal decide to move on from talented youngster as he’ll be sold on a permanent basis this summer

It’s always a big moment when a young player starts to break into the first team, but the hardest part is establishing themselves and staying there for good.

It’s common to see the kids play a rotational role before going out on loan to prove themselves, but sometimes it’s best just to let them go permanently if they don’t have a place in your long term plans.

There is an argument that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is too versatile for his own good and that’s prevented him from nailing down a regular role in the Arsenal side, but he’s shown that he does belong in the Premier League during a loan spell with West Brom.

Arsenal are set to have a clear out this summer with multiple players expected to come and go, and a report from the Telegraph has confirmed that Maitland-Niles is a player that Arsenal hope to sell rather than loaning him out again.

There should be plenty of interest from team in the Premier League and he does have the talent to shine if he’s played in his preferred role for a decent mid-table team, but it’s important that he does shake the tag of being a utility player for the sake of his career.