Arsenal make a huge call and inform star his contract will not be renewed this summer

There’s little doubt that Arsenal need to be ruthless when it comes to rebuilding the squad this summer, and David Luiz was one of the star names who was always likely to leave.

It’s a tough call to make because he’s clearly a good influence in the squad and he’s a leader, but it’s hard to make any arguments to suggest that he needs to be kept on for his performances on the pitch and that’s what it really comes down to.

The 34 year old has always been a red card waiting to happen and that will only get worse as his pace goes and time goes on, and it appears his time is up at the Emirates according to the Athletic.

They report that he’s been told that his contract isn’t going to be renewed this summer, and that will allow him to leave as a free agent once the season ends.

It’s a sad situation because his effort and dedication was never in doubt, but Arsenal need to rebuild and that ultimately means letting someone like William Saliba have a chance to develop into a regular starter rather than relying on a veteran who’ll retire in a couple of years and who doesn’t have a sell-on value.

In balance it does look like the right call, and it’s going to be interesting to see who else is moved on this summer.