Arsenal’s rebuild continues to get bigger as another key player expected to leave this summer

There are numerous reasons why Arsenal will be an interesting team to watch next season, but the expected overhaul in the summer is the main one.

We often hear managers talk about looking to keep a squad together and how it can be tough to get a lot of new signings to gel quickly, but it looks like there could be a lot of new faces in the starting XI next season.

The Athletic confirmed that David Luiz will be leaving this summer when his contract expires, but it was also announced that those behind the scenes at Arsenal now think that Granit Xhaka wants to go as well.

His time at Arsenal has had its ups and downs but the team is generally better when he plays, although he is good for an absolute clanger here and there which can often hurt the team.

Xhaka is under contract so he would command a fee if he leaves, but it means the midfield would be without him, Dani Ceballos and probably Martin Odegaard next season.

Obviously that could be a good thing for someone like Joe Willock as he should get more chances on his return, but this really looks like it could be the Mother of all rebuilds this summer.