With just two match days left until the end of the La Liga season, Atletico Madrid remain in the box seat for the title.

Win both of their games or see pursuers Real Madrid and Barcelona slip up in theirs, and the Rojiblancos will go out with a bang.

It would be no more than the team deserves given that they’ve led the table since week 14 of the campaign.

Key to title chances has been the form of Jan Oblak in goal, Luis Suarez up front, and the engine room of the side in particular, Marcos Llorente in midfield.

The youngster has been the conduit between defence and attack, helping out both when needed.

Thankfully for manager, Diego Simeone, Llorente is one of the fittest players in the division and keeps going from first until last.

So the news from the Daily Mirror that Manchester United are preparing a massive £68m bid to entice him to the Premier League isn’t likely to go down well.

The Red Devils will, apparently, double his salary should he arrive, with AS via The Sun suggesting the club are sufficiently worried as to start negotiations for a new contract in order to ward off other interest.