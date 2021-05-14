Atletico Madrid keen on out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder

According to recent reports, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keen on bringing in Liverpool’s out-of-favour midfielder Naby Keita.

Despite being favourites to go on and claim La Liga title this season, Simeone’s side is set for a midfield summer revamp.

That’s according to Fichajes.net, who claims as many as four midfielders could be up for sale once the summer transfer windows.

Quartet Saul, Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira and Hector Herrera are all possible candidates to be offloaded in the coming weeks, although it is not expected they’ll all depart.

In an attempt to bring in a fresh face, it has been reported that Simeone is targeting Liverpool’s Keita.

Despite joining Jurgen Klopp’s side from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has struggled to nail down a place is now among one of the Reds’ most outcasted players.

Having featured in just 10 Premier League matches, so far this season, Keita’s time in Merseyside does certainly look to be coming to a disappointing end.

With his contract set to expire in two years time, if the Reds are to cash in on their misfiring midfielder, this summer window could be the perfect opportunity.