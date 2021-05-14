Barcelona expected to announce megastar signing after the Champions League Final

Players can sign a pre-contract agreement as they go into the final six months of their deal, but it’s rare to see anything announced until the end of the season.

It does make sense as it helps to avoid any questions about their commitment or awkward situations if they end up playing against their future employers, so it won’t be a surprise if several deals are announced at the end of the season.

For Man City the end of their season will be the Champions League final, and that’s why TYCsports are claiming that his expected move to Barcelona should be announced after the game.

Nothing is official yet but the rumours are growing louder, while the report suggests that the deal is pretty much done and Aguero has even agreed to take a pay cut to seal the move to the Nou Camp.

It will be an interesting situation if he makes the move because Barca desperately need a proper number 9 and he could be sensational if he can stay fit, but staying fit has often been the issue.

He was outstanding with Atletico Madrid before moving to City so he should feel at home in La Liga, and it’s worth keeping an eye on any announcements that do come out following the final.