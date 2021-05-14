Brazil national team reveals its squad for CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers for CONMEBOL will resume next month, and the Brazil national team has announced their roster for the fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay.

At goalkeeper, two Premier League starters will be guarding the Seleção net, with Alisson Becker, Ederson, and Palmeiras Weverton joining the two.

Meanwhile, on the backline, Chelsea FC’s Thiago Silva will serve as the veteran anchoring the defense. Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, Real Madrid’s Éder Militão, and Benfica SL’s Lucas Veríssimo.

The full-backs consist of 36-year-old Dani Alves, with Juventus FC’s Danilo and Alex Sandro; Atlético Madrid’s Renan Lodi takes up the last full back spot on the squad.

Brazil’s midfield will consist of three players from the Premier League as Manchester United FC’s Fred, Liverpool’s Fabinho, and Aston Villa FC’s Douglas Luiz receive the call-up. Real Madrid’s Casemiro, Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Paquetá, and Flamengo’s Everton Ribeiro make up the rest.

On the attack, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, Everton FC’s Richarlison, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino represent the Premier League on Brazil’s attack.

The rest of the South American country’s attacking players are Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa, Benfica’s Everton Cebolinha, and Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.