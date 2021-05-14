When Liverpool moved from Melwood to their brand new training complex in Kirby, there was a real sense that the club were moving forward in every possible direction.

Melwood, for all of its history, was rooted in the past, and expansion was an issue given the location.

MORE: Real Madrid set price for Liverpool target

The move to Kirby made sense for many reasons, not least the state of the art facilities available.

Anyone concerned that Melwood may have been bulldozed to make way for housing, or potentially left to rot and decay, needn’t have worried.

On Friday afternoon, former Liverpool players, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler, announced that they had taken over the building and grounds in a joint venture for both of their academies.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Footage shows gruesome leg injury for Real Madrid’s Marvin following tackle from Granada forward Machis Zinedine Zidane reportedly set to leave Real Madrid at end of season Huge blow to Real Madrid’s title chances as key man is ruled out of upcoming fixture

It’s believed that along with Beth Tweddle and Steve Parry, who will also launch swimming and gymnasium hubs at the facility, the Fowler-Carragher Academy will host a college that provides training and educational opportunities for youngsters in the surrounding areas.