Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent and father of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to HLN journalist Kristof Terreur who claims the Blues have begun their pursuit of the Norwegian wonderkid.

Undoubtedly, one of football’s hottest prospects, Haaland, who has a £68m release clause in 2022, is being courted by some of the sport’s biggest clubs.

The Athletic recently revealed that as many as six top clubs were all in the race to land him, these clubs included Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris-Saint Germain and both Manchester sides.

The race to land Haaland is wide open and while some days it appears one club are leading the charge, other days another top contender emerges.

However, one thing is becoming increasingly more apparent – Haaland will leave Dortmund at some point in the near future.

In an attempt to beat their rivals to the ace’s signature, according to HLN’s Terreur, Roman Abrahmovic Blues have already been in touch with the player’s agent and family.

Speaking to Talk Chelsea, when asked about Haaland, Terreur said: “There have been talks, they have been in touch with his agent and his Dad – but it is very early and it is difficult to predict.

“They haven’t made an offer yet but Chelsea are always quite late with making offers.”