Chelsea outcast set to return after loaning club refuse to make move permanent

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will be sent back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.

That’s according to HLN journalist KT, who claims Crystal Palace will not be looking to make the Belgian forward’s move permanent.

Batshuayi, 27, joined Chelsea in 2016 following a £35.1m move from French side Marseille.

Since arriving in London, after initially struggling to nail down a place in the Blues’ starting side, the Belgian striker was allowed to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Despite starting well for the German side, the Black and Yellows failed to pursue Batshuayi and instead sent him back to London.

From there, the 27-year-old endured another loan spell, next time with Valencia before being allowed to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on an 18-month temporary switch.

Despite being with the Eagles since January 2019, Batshuayi has made just 33 appearances in all competitions.

His failure to cement down a place among Roy Hogdson’s preferred matchday squad is set to see him return to Chelsea once the current campaign comes to an end.

Speaking to Talk Chelsea, journalist Terreur said: “He will return to Chelsea; Crystal Palace are not going to buy him.”

Batshuayi’s contract with Chelsea is set to expire next summer and with Palace seemingly refusing to take up the option to sign him, surely this window will see the Belgian move on elsewhere, for good.