Crystal Palace poised to make huge Roy Hodgson announcement before the season ends

It’s hard to imagine what goes through the mind of a player or a coach who is set to leave after serving a club well over the years.

Usually that moment will involve being greeted by the fans and it will feel fairly special, so there must be a real feeling of emptiness for some this season as they don’t have the fans to say goodbye to.

For that reason the Evening Standard have reported that Crystal Palace are poised to announce that Roy Hodgson will be leaving the club before the season ends, and it’s mainly to give the fans a chance to pay their respects.

It’s confirmed that their final home game of the season should have around 6500 supporters in attendance so at least there will be a decent number there, and it’s hoped that making the announcement early will give them time to come up with a tribute.

It doesn’t sound like they have a successor signed up and ready to go but Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper are all names as potential candidates.

Hodson has done a solid if somewhat unspectacular job of fully establishing Palace as a safe Premier League team after he replaced Frank de Boer in 2017, but there will be hopes that his successor can build on his work and take them even further.