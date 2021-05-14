Chelsea’s renaissance under Thomas Tuchel is gathering pace, and that’s due in no small part to one of the players that Frank Lampard brought through into the first team.

Mason Mount had been at Chelsea as a youngster before first being loaned out to Vitesse and then subsequently to Lampard’s Derby County side, where he played a pivotal midfield role.

Once the Blues’ all-time record goalscorer was installed as manager, it wasn’t long before he would make Mount one of the focal points of his side, and the youngster has continued to deliver both at club and international level.

Former Chelsea captain, Dennis Wise, believes that in Mount, the west Londoners have a future recipient of the armband.

“He [Mount] should be the next captain. He is a Chelsea boy, he has been there from a young age,” Wise told The Sun.

“He knows the club inside out, the personnel and he loves it – a bit like John Terry. Mason would be perfect.”

With the FA Cup final to come this weekend, followed by the end of the domestic season, the Champions League final and the European Championship, 2021 could yet end up being a vintage year for Mount.