Watch out the rest of the Premier League, Roman Abramovich is splashing the cash again.

The Chelsea chief has been blown away by how Thomas Tuchel has taken the team forward, and is not only ready to offer the German a contract extension, but he’s also willing, according to The Sun, to hand his manager a £150m summer war chest.

That will bring the dream of acquiring Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund closer and make it a more achievable and realistic aim.

However, The Sun also note that Tuchel is keeping tabs on Inter striker, Romelu Lukaku, a former Chelsea player himself.

Either front man would be an upgrade on Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, and would arguable provide a lethal partnership with Timo Werner.

Whether either player is willing to move to the Premier League from the Bundesliga and Serie A respectively is a moot point at this stage.