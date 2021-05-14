How Man United’s defeat to Liverpool looks set to cost the club £500K

Manchester United‘s defeat to Liverpool last night may well have cost them £500K, due to a clause in the deal which took Jesse Lingard to West Ham.

The Red Devils, who were defeated by Leicester City on Tuesday night, having rotated their side to be in their best possible condition for the game with Liverpool, were picked apart by the Champions League chasing Reds.

The scoreline finished as 4-2 to the visitors, and while Man United have already done the hard work in their season and these defeats are fairly inconsequential, losing to their rivals is always going to be a bitter pill to swallow for the club.

That’s especially considering that United have give Liverpool a huge leg-up in their pursuit of Champions League football, one which may well have ruled West Ham out of the running altogether.

The Hammers were defeated last time out against Everton, with their dreams of playing Champions League football next season now being reduced to effectively zero by Leicester and Liverpool’s wins over Man United.

Man United will not be on West Ham’s Christmas card list this year, but David Moyes can rest assured that his former side have also shot themselves in the foot by denying the East Londoners a shot at the top four.

According to The Sun, there is a clause in Jesse Lingard’s loan deal which could have seen Man United earn £500K if West Ham were to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

With West Ham now set to miss out, largely due to Man United’s failure to avoid defeat in either of their last two games, that’s £500K that won’t be heading into the Glazers’ bank account this summer.

