Jose Mourinho’s Roma targeting Wolves star

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is set to make a new goalkeeper his number summer priority – many candidates are believed to be on the Portuguese mastermind’s wish list, however, according to recent reports, Wolves’ Rui Patricio is the latest to be targeted.

Having been named as the club’s new manager earlier this year, it is understood that when he takes the reins at the end of the current season, Mourinho’s first task will be to bring in a new and experienced goalkeeper.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Serie A side have a shortlist comprising of Man United’s Sergio Romero, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yan Sommer, Juventus’ Gigi Buffon and now Wolves’ Patricio.

Patricio, 33, has been a mainstay in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

After racking up 125 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands side, Patricio is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

It is not yet known how much Wolves value their experienced keeper, however, with his deal set to expire next summer, this up and coming window could be the time that the Portuguese veteran calls time on his days in England.