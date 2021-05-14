Man United ace earns a surprise international recall in time for major tournament this summer

Fred is a player who is always going to divide opinion among the fans, but his performances tend to depend on what he’s expected to do in a game.

If he’s simply needed to use his energy to hassle the opposition while keeping the ball moving then he can look great, but if he’s given time and space to either shoot or break the opposition down then he’s going to get stick because he doesn’t have the talent to do that on a consistent basis.

He has played for Brazil 11 times but the last of those caps came in 2018, so there’s some surprise to see him included in the latest Brazil squad.

If they go with two holding midfielders then he’s in competition with Fabinho, Casemiro and Douglas Luiz for a spot so he may not get to play, but this would be the perfect time to make a big impression.

The Copa America will take place in June so he could sneak his way into the squad, and he does deserve some recognition after a much improved season.