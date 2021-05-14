Man United are willing to sanction €68m offer for La Liga star after defensive shambles vs Liverpool

Sometimes a player won’t be truly appreciated until they’re missing, and Man United may have seen the true value of Harry Maguire last night against Liverpool.

Of course he has his own flaws but his aerial ability and leadership skills were sorely lacking, and it just highlighted the need to sign another centre back in the summer.

They already have Bailly and Lindelof to play in rotation roles so there’s little point in bringing in someone of that standard, and Mundo Deportivo have quoted Calciomercato to report that they are willing to go in with a huge offer for Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

The French centre back is going to be expensive and it’s suggested that United are willing to go as high as €68m to get the deal done, but even then it might not be enough to convince Sevilla to sell.

He’s still only 22 but he’s already one of the best defenders in the league so it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest, while he does have the tools to be a great addition to this team.

He’s a solid defender with the pace to cover for Maguire in behind, while he’s also great on the ball but he does love to roam forward so those instincts may need to be curbed if Solskjaer wants to make the defence more solid.

Ultimately it sounds like they might need to go higher with the offer to get this done, but it does sound like something will be done to improve on their biggest weakness next season.