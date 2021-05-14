Man United prepare £40m bid following initial talks with Real Madrid star

According to recent reports, Manchester United have held initial talks with representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Varane, 28, has been with Real Madrid since he made a £9m switch from RC Lens in 2011.

During the last decade, the commanding Frenchman has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders.

With a whopping 19 major trophies to his name, including four Champions League and the 2018 World Cup, the 28-year-old is undeniably one of the sport’s best modern-day centre-backs.

However, with just 12 months left on his current deal and with growing concerns Real Madrid are struggling for finances in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are suggestions the defender could shockingly move on.

One of the clubs strongly linked with making a move for Varane is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

According to a recent report from Stretty News’ Leah Smith, the Red Devils’ head of player negotiations Matt Judge recently held talks with Varane’s agent, Frank Trimboli.

That report has been backed up later on Friday by MEN who also claim the Premier League giants have been in contact with those closest to the Real Madrid star.

Elsewhere, the Mirror report United have settled on Varane as their primary target and are preparing a £40m summer bid.

