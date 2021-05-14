Manchester United could use Jesse Lingard in their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to The Sun.

Lingard has been in sensational form since joining West Ham on loan in the January transfer window.

While there may not be a spot for him back in the Man United squad, the future is looking significantly more bright for the 28-year-old than it was at the turn of the year.

If The Sun are to be believed, Lingard could be given the opportunity to head to Germany and play for Borussia Dortmund.

The report claims that Man United are considering the possibility of using Lingard in their efforts to prise Jadon Sancho away from Dortmund this summer.

Lingard, so good he has been since joining West Ham, would likely be a significant makeweight in the deal, with The Sun reporting that his inclusion could get Man United a £20M discount.

While it would be a shame for Man United to part with Lingard after such a superb second-half of the season, Sancho’s arrival would complicate his route to the starting Xi even further.

