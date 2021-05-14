Despite a disastrous 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Steve Bruce has managed to steer Newcastle to safety and ensured at least one more top-flight campaign for the Magpies next season.

Once relegation was no longer a possibility, Bruce will no doubt have been working behind the scenes on targets that he’d like to bring in for 2021/22.

Clearly, those players would have to be an upgrade to what they already have at St. James’ Park, so it’s odd that the club would be being linked with a former Chelsea prodigy who has played for an incredible 12 clubs over the last decade.

According to FootMercato cited by SportLens, however, Gael Kakuta of Lens is on Bruce’s radar.

At 29, he clearly has a wealth of experience, and 11 goals as well as five assists in 33 Ligue 1 games this season, per SportLens, speaks of a player that’s worth the spend.

Is he an ambitious enough target for the Toon Army to get excited about though?