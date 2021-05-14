Photo: Paris Saint-Germain unveil new 2021/22 Jumpman home shirt

Friday saw the release of the new collaboration between PSG and Jumpman for the French team’s 2021/22 home shirt.

Featuring a rendering of Kylian Mbappe wearing the shirt – could this mean he’s about to follow Neymar by penning a new deal – the shirt has the Jumpman logo on the right side.

MORE: Real Madrid set price for Liverpool target

The traditional centre stripe has been removed in favour of an all blue shirt that has white and red piping around the sleeves and round-necked collar.