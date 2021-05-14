Pundit believes Daniel Levy would sell Harry Kane to Man United

Pundit Alan Hutton has shockingly admitted that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will sell star striker Harry Kane to rivals Manchester United – but only if ‘the price is right’.

Despite becoming his side’s most important player, Kane has been heavily linked with a move to a domestic rival – including to the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

Although the club recently agreed to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract for another season, Football Insider claims the Red Devils are still keen to land an elite level striker this summer.

The England captain’s situation is complicated though – clearly one of the sport’s most effective strikers, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are very few clubs who could realistically afford to lure him away from London.

However, speaking recently to Football Insider, pundit Hutton feels United do have a real chance of signing the 28-year-old, but they’ll have to break the bank in order to do so.

“If the money’s right. I think that’s what it comes down to,” Hutton said. “Harry Kane could be the last piece of the puzzle for Manchester United. I think they’ve had an outstanding season. When you think, not that long ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under pressure for his job. Look at where he’s at now.

“Second in the league, Europa League final. He really seems to be getting the best out of the players at the moment. There’s a couple of positions they need to strengthen. I think if Harry Kane goes into that central striker role, they’ll be a real threat next season.

“A real threat to those top teams, like the Man Citys of the world. If the fee is right, I know it’s going to be difficult for Daniel Levy to strike up a deal with the likes of Manchester United but it’s all going to come down to the money.”