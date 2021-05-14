Real Madrid star could rejoin Chelsea if Zidane sanctions sale

According to recent reports, Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard could be set for a stunning Stamford Bridge reunion if Zinedine Zidane opts to part ways with the Belgian.

That’s according to HLN journalist Kristof Terreur who claims the Blues still ‘really like’ their former wide-man.

Despite moving to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 in a blockbuster deal worth an eye-watering £103.5m, Hazard’s time in Spain has struggled to live up to its hype.

Hampered by a string of injuries, the Belgian attacker has been forced to spend the majority of the last two years sidelined.

After making just 42 appearances, in all competitions, and following his abysmal performance during the Champions League semi-final against former club Chelsea, there are growing suggestions the 30-year-old could move on.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Terreur who spoke with Talk Chelsea recently.

When asked about Hazard’s current situation, the journalist said: “He always called it [Chelsea] home. ‘My blood is blue, but my heart says I have to go to Real Madrid’, that was really his dream. He thought a long time about it, he liked living in Cobham, the small talk going to the bakery or for breakfast somewhere.

“The only teams he wants to play for if Real Madrid push him out is Lille or Chelsea. He kept his house in London and he even thinks about living in London after his career. I still know some people at the club [Chelsea] really like him.”

Hazard turned out over 350 times for the Blues during his previous seven-year stay, scoring 110 goals and assisting a further 92.