Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea depends on one key thing happening at Inter Milan

Despite leaving the club all the way back in 2014, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku could end up making a shock return to Chelsea.

READ MORE: Real Madrid star could rejoin Chelsea if Zidane sanctions sale

That’s according to HNL journalist Kristof Terreur, who while speaking recently to Talk Chelsea, confirmed that the Belgian is in with a chance of making a shock return to Stamford Bridge.

Since leaving Chelsea in favour of a permanent switch to Everton seven years ago, Belgium’s record goalscorer has gone on to enjoy spells with Manchester United and most recently, Inter Milan.

After spearheading the Italian giants’ recent Serie A title win, Lukaku, guided by manager Antonio Conte, continues to cement his place among Europe’s elite.

However, despite recently claiming domestic gold in Italy, there have been growing suggestions that the 28-year-old could return to England.

When asked about the prospect, Terreur hinted that Lukaku rejoining Chelsea is only really likely to happen if Conte opts to depart too.

“It depends what happens at Inter,” HLN’s Terreur said. “They’re in talks to get a deal with an investment company.

“I think Romelu wants to stay he’s very happy in Italy, but the main thing is will Antonio Conte stay? If he’s leaving, I think Romelu might consider his future.

But it will cost a lot of money. If one English team can convince Lukaku it would be Chelsea.”

Lukaku has scored 28 times in 42 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season.