It’s all change north of the border with Rangers’ title win not only ending Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premiership, but seemingly forcing a break-up of the side who won the club so much.

Manager, Neil Lennon, has long since departed, with captain Scot Brown set to join Aberdeen after playing his final match for Celtic on Saturday against Hibernian.

Highly-rated striker, Odsonne Edouard, is likely to be next out of the revolving door, with Southampton the latest in a long line of clubs who are preparing to bid for the hot-shot according to The Sun.

Leicester, Arsenal, Roma and Aston Villa are all reported to be following Edouard’s movements closely, and though Southampton would appear to be the outsiders of the bunch, The Sun acknowledge the pathway from Celtic to Southampton that has opened up over previous seasons.

Since 2013, Virgil van Dijk, Fraser Forster, Victor Wanyama and Stuart Armstrong have all moved down south, and have seen a demonstrable improvement in their careers in so doing.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will therefore certainly be hoping to get his chance to pitch for the player’s services.