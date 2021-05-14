Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will start the FA Cup final vs Leicester after injury issues

Of course you want to be challenging on all fronts at the end of the season, but it can also bring a few selection headaches as the manager tries to find the balance between keeping players fresh and winning games.

Chelsea are a much better side when N’Golo Kante plays and his absence was noticeable in the defeat against Arsenal, although that loss coupled with Liverpool’s win last night means there’s a genuine race for the top 4 now.

Kante has been struggling with an injury issue and it appears that’s why he missed the game against Arsenal, but it’s been confirmed by Thomas Tuchel that he’s going to be fit enough to start the FA Cup final against his former side this weekend:

Tuchel wanted a rested Kante for these next two days: “He will start tomorrow and he will most likely complete 90 minutes.” #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 14, 2021

It’s going to be a huge few weeks for Chelsea as they have a genuine chance of winning the FA Cup, the Champions League and securing a top four finish, and having Kante fit for those key games will certainly boost their chances.