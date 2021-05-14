Another horrific defensive performance from Manchester United got what it deserved on Thursday night.

Liverpool weren’t at their best either but they didn’t need to be, with at least two of their goals an absolute gift from the hosts.

Though the Red Devils are having to play a number of games in an inordinately short space of time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t be using that as an excuse.

In his post-match press conference, he tried to look at the positives but admitted that the defeat was a kick in the teeth.