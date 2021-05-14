(Video) Ben Foster names Diego Costa as toughest ever opponent

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has named former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa as the toughest player he has ever faced.

Speaking during a quick-fire Q&A on popular video platform TikTok, the 38-year-old shot-stopper was asked a series of football-related questions.

When asked who has been the toughest player he has faced during his two-decade-long professional career, Foster named Costa.

Although currently without a club, Costa will undoubtedly be remembered best for the four years he spent in London.

While remembering Costa’s on-field exploits, Foster said: “It’s Diego Costa – because he was just a filthy little rat.

“He would just snarl and scratch and he wouldn’t leave you alone and he wouldn’t give you a seconds breath.”