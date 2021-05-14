Menu

(Video) Ben Foster names Diego Costa as toughest ever opponent

Chelsea FC Watford FC
Posted by

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has named former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa as the toughest player he has ever faced.

READ MORE: Chelsea outcast set to return after loaning club refuse to make move permanent

Speaking during a quick-fire Q&A on popular video platform TikTok, the 38-year-old shot-stopper was asked a series of football-related questions.

When asked who has been the toughest player he has faced during his two-decade-long professional career, Foster named Costa.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United are willing to sanction €68m offer for La Liga star after defensive shambles vs Liverpool
Chelsea outcast set to return after loaning club refuse to make move permanent
Bruce on a collision course at Newcastle United because of this situation with high-profile player

Although currently without a club, Costa will undoubtedly be remembered best for the four years he spent in London.

While remembering Costa’s on-field exploits, Foster said: “It’s Diego Costa – because he was just a filthy little rat.

“He would just snarl and scratch and he wouldn’t leave you alone and he wouldn’t give you a seconds breath.”

More Stories Ben Foster Diego Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.