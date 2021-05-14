Menu

Video: Footage shows gruesome leg injury for Real Madrid’s Marvin following tackle from Granada forward Machis

There’s nothing particularly new in Real Madrid and sections of the Spanish press going all-out to suggest there’s some kind of refereeing conspiracy against them, but this is one of those examples where they may have a point.

Marvin was thrown into action last night and he was impressive against Granada, but his main memory from the game may be  brutal looking injury after a tackle from Darwin Machis:

That report is very keen to point out that the ref didn’t even card Machis and cards can’t just be dished out based on how bad the injury is, but it does look like the ref got this one horribly wrong.

